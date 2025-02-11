Applications are now open for the New England High School Journalism Collaborative’s 2025 summer journalism program.

Now in its 38th year, the eight-day program is designed to offer traditionally underserved populations the opportunity to work in a newsroom environment at Simmons University in Boston, the group said in its announcement.

Participants will report, conduct interviews, write stories and produce multimedia projects on deadline in the all-expenses-paid workshop, which runs from June 21-28.

Applications are due April 4, and applicants will be notified of their admission by the end of April. Current high school juniors and seniors will receive some preference, the group said.

Interested students can apply at nehsjc.org/summer-program-application.

For more information, contact Managing Director Leah Lamson at lamsonleah@gmail.com.

