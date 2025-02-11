The city of Biddeford is seeking additional funding to complete its Riverwalk project from Laconia Plaza to Pearl Street. The City Council heard an update on the project last week.

Currently, the completed section of the Riverwalk extends from Mechanics Park to the One Diamond Property in downtown Biddeford, with construction also completed through Laconia Plaza.

The next phase, Laconia Plaza to Pearl Street, is funded with $3 million allocated from the Pearl Street Garage Project. The sole bid from Great Falls Construction came in at just over $4 million, leaving a deficit of about $1 million to complete the project.

Biddeford Chief Operating Officer Brian Phinney said last week that the city is considering its options as far as funding.

“We’re going to have to be looking at what potential funding sources are to complete this project,” Phinney said.

There is a timing element associated with the project as well, Phinney said. The request for proposal (RFP) issued for the project had a due date of Jan. 21, and the bid is good for 60 days, meaning it will expire on March 22.

The Biddeford Finance Committee plans to review available funding sources before the deadline, and will present a funding recommendation to the council on March 18.

“If the council decides to move forward with this, they can sign a contract with the contractor before the bid expires,” Phinney said.

The Riverwalk is long-planned, Mayor Martin Grohman said, and would connect the Biddeford-Saco downtowns.

“This would be a remarkable amenity for downtown, and I think a real amenity,” Grohman said.

With the completion of the Riverwalk, pedestrians will be able to walk over the Saco River edge and along the whole riverfront.

“A lot of cities have amenities like that that really draw people in,” Grohman said. “I think it will do that ” for the area.

Council President Liam LaFountain is also currently working on putting together an overview of the project for the public.

