A recent op-ed took issue with what the author considers unfair characterization of the medical cannabis industry in Maine (“Stop besmirching Maine’s medical cannabis program,” Feb. 7). I think it’s unfair that Maine’s medical cannabis patients can’t have confidence that the products they’re consuming, for medicinal purposes, are free from contaminants that could actually harm their health.

The fact is, out of dozens of states with medical cannabis programs, Maine is the only one that does not require testing for contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides or mold. There’s also no clear requirement to test medical cannabis for potency, and when someone takes a medicinal product, dosage is pretty important. I’d like to think any medical cannabis producer would want to give the patients they serve peace of mind that their products are safe.

My friends who use cannabis tend to get it from the adult use program, which requires testing for contaminants and potency, because they think it’s a safer option. But not everyone has that choice.

Maine’s medical cannabis program is far behind the national standard on safety and transparency, and it’s unfair to the thousands of patients who access it and who may not even realize that the cannabis they are purchasing is contaminated. That’s why I urge our lawmakers to require testing for harmful contaminants and potency in Maine’s medical cannabis program to help ensure the safety and well-being of the Mainers they serve.

Sarah Fisher

Orrs Island

