Recently, Falmouth school administrators were asked by the Falmouth Town Council and the Falmouth School Board to create a budget with only a 4% increase, which means positions need to be cut. Yes, Falmouth is looking at dwindling enrollment numbers, as is true for many local communities; and yes, we should always be looking at areas where we can be more efficient.

However, when multiple school board members referred to the proposed cuts that were presented during the budget workshop meeting on Feb. 3 as a budgetary “exercise,” I had to take a deep breath.

What this “exercise” means is that roughly 12 people — teachers, educational technicians, and support staff — who currently work in the district are now living in a time of anxiety, indecision and frustration as they have to wait and see how this “exercise” will play out. Some of these educators, I imagine, are already pulling out their resumes and giving thought to possible job openings in surrounding areas. The tension this indecision creates then ripples through our buildings, because our staff members care deeply about our peers, about our programs, about our students.

These are people’s lives. These are highly qualified, highly experienced educators, who work for and often live in Falmouth. Regardless of how this economic exercise plays out, damage has been done to the morale in the buildings, which is so unfortunate.

Julie Blodgett

Bath

