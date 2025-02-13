There’s always been a question about Sen. Susan Collins’ “brave, conscience votes.” Were they orchestrated by her to make a statement but have no practical effect? Was the strategy that they would be comfortably in the majority or in the minority in a way they would never be the deciding vote?

Collins’ vote on Tulsi Gabbard finally makes that clear. Before that vote, significant questions on Gabbard included reports that Gabbard may have been consorting with our enemies, and whether she would be loyal to our country after reportedly pledging absolute fealty to her religious guru.

But Collins disregarded those issues to be the deciding vote to advance Gabbard’s nomination, demonstrating Collins only has courage when her party doesn’t need her vote. It’s Kavanaugh all over again.

Laurent Hourcle

Saco

