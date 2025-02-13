There’s always been a question about Sen. Susan Collins’ “brave, conscience votes.” Were they orchestrated by her to make a statement but have no practical effect? Was the strategy that they would be comfortably in the majority or in the minority in a way they would never be the deciding vote?
Collins’ vote on Tulsi Gabbard finally makes that clear. Before that vote, significant questions on Gabbard included reports that Gabbard may have been consorting with our enemies, and whether she would be loyal to our country after reportedly pledging absolute fealty to her religious guru.
But Collins disregarded those issues to be the deciding vote to advance Gabbard’s nomination, demonstrating Collins only has courage when her party doesn’t need her vote. It’s Kavanaugh all over again.
Laurent Hourcle
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.