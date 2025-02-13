Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present “A Career in Prints,” by Brian D. Cohen. in March. The exhibit runs March 1-31, with an opening reception scheduled for 3 to 5p.m. on Saturday, March 1. The public is welcome.

According to a library news release, Cohen’s exhibit will feature a series of etchings spanning his 40-year career as a printmaker.

“I began to make prints because I had to; a printmaking course was part of the curriculum of an art program where I was hired to teach,” said Cohen in the news release. “To learn more, I began to make my own etchings and soon fell in love with the medium. I learned from books and from gaps in my knowledge that showed up in my early etchings and in my own teaching.

“The craft, history, and look of etching grew on me. Now I look at my work and reflect with some satisfaction that I continued to make art throughout my entire life, and I continue to make art now. I would like my work to be seen.”

Cohen is an educator, printmaker and painter. He founded Bridge Press in 1989 to further the association and integration of visual image, original text, and book structure. Artist’s books and prints by Cohen have been shown in over 40 individual exhibitions, including a retrospective at the Fresno Art Museum, and in over 200 group shows.

Cohen’s books and etchings are held by major private and public collections throughout the country. He lives in Kennebunk and is an avid collector of books and prints, rides motorcycles, and plays classical viola.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from March 1-31 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Copy the Story Link