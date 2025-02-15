Like others, I am horrified by the outcome of the presidential election and the subsequent actions of the new administration. I’m shocked to see workers fired, programs canceled, immigrants hunted like animals. Meanwhile I keep getting emails from Democrats requesting money for their next campaign to flip the Senate. Much as I would like to see the Senate and House flipped, I wonder — can we wait for that or count on it?

What would happen if the Democrats tried a different tack? How would ordinary Americans respond if Democrats instead reached out to those victimized by the current regime? What if, instead of fundraising for their reelections, they raised money for those who have lost their jobs and devised paths to connect employers with recently fired government workers? What a skilled and eager workforce they would be assisting.

Another benefit is the shift in the perception of the Democrats. They would not just be the blue bureaucrats instead of the red bureaucrats; they would be seen as a party that cares about individuals, not programs. It would be a revolution within the party, which has gotten away from its original intent, to be with the blue-collar worker, the underemployed, the single moms and senior citizens.

This approach could give the voters a sense that there is a way out of this takeover of our government, short of having a revolution. While it’s a shift from politics as usual, we have so much to gain by changing course.

Kathleen Beirne

Portland

