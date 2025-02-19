There is a clear and present danger to the Jewish community of the United States and of Maine. Antisemitic attacks are at the direst of levels and rising. I’m talking about the danger of bad actors, who are violently attacking American Jews and Jewish institutions like schools, synagogues and community centers.

On Feb. 8, 2025, after worship services, two Jewish men were attacked in a quiet Brooklyn neighborhood in New York City. The perpetrator attempted to stab one man in the neck and then shoved another man to the ground, injuring him and threatening bystanders. The specter of another Tree of Life Synagogue massacre looms large in my mind. God forbid.

Peaceful protest is a beautiful thing. But many so-called “anti-Zionists” are violent and seek to murder Jews. We must treat these intentions and behaviors for what they are: terrorism. It is time for Maine to wake up before the terrorists strike again on American soil, as they did in New Orleans on Jan. 1 of this year.

We must unite against this un-American violence and hatred and stand together for our Judeo-Christian values.

Aaron Hoffman

Scarborough

