All-day Windham restaurant Pop’s Place recently closed for good, citing staffing issues, increased costs and fewer customers among the reasons.

In a Feb. 8 Facebook post, restaurant owners Deanna Gaudreau and Jason LeShane said the closure of the restaurant at 754 Roosevelt Trail was “effective immediately.” Pop’s Place launched in July 2023.

“The lack of quality and qualified workers, increasing prices and decreasing demands are some of the factors that have contributed to this decision,” the post states in part. “Also, as a small family business, the business of ‘Life’ has gotten in the way and therefore we have collectively and individually decided to move on to other pursuits and spend more time with our families, as we have lost too many this past year.”

The restaurant offered an extensive menu of casual, homey and family-friendly breakfast, lunch and dinner items, generally priced from $7-$18.

“Everything’s just so expensive to run a restaurant,” LeShane said by phone. “And you can’t force people to sit in the seats. We tried to find a way to make it work, and we just couldn’t.”

LeShane estimated that he and wife/business partner Gaudreau worked 100-hour weeks at Pop’s Place, which was open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. six days a week.

“We have a large family at home, so we chose the family over business,” LeShane said. “At the end of the day, that’s more important than any of it.”

