CASCO – On Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, Isabelle “Izzy” Koceika, of Sebago and Casco, a beloved matriarch of her family, slipped peacefully into eternity at Bridgton Hospital. She was surrounded by the love of her family.

﻿Izzy was born on Nov. 19, 1932, in Portland, Maine, to Franklin Sydney Allen and Florence Gallaway Allen. She lived a life that touched countless hearts and left an indelible mark on her community.

﻿Izzy’s story began in Portland, where she grew up with a spirit as bright as the Maine coast. A proud graduate of Deering High School, it was at a fateful Deering-Portland basketball game that her life changed forever. There, amidst the cheers and the clang of the scoreboard, she locked eyes with Chester “Chet” Koceika, Portland’s star player and the man who would become her soulmate. Their love story unfolded swiftly, blossoming into a marriage that would span 56 extraordinary years and weave a tapestry of family and unbreakable bonds.

﻿After attending the University of Southern Maine (at the time Gorham Teachers College), Izzy and Chet embarked on their grand adventure together. Their journey began first with the unexpected delight of premature twins, Diane and Debra and took them briefly to Connecticut for Chet’s first teaching job, but Maine’s calling was too strong to resist. They settled in Sebago, where Chet taught and coached at Potter Academy, and their family grew, eventually blossoming into a lively family of six daughters.

﻿Though she was the heart of her home, Izzy’s energy spilled beyond its walls. She balanced raising her family with part-time roles that showcased her charm and grit—selling as a top award winning Avon representative with a smile. She was also assisting at W. H. Nason’s Builders, working part time at Chet and Penny Cutting’s Store in North Sebago (Shaw’s Store) and stepping in as a substitute teacher. Her generosity shone brightly in her volunteer work at the Sebago Parent Teachers Club and the Sebago Library where she shared her love of community with all who crossed her path. She was a fixture at basketball games, cheering from the sidelines for her grandchildren’s games.

﻿Her competitive spirit found its groove on the bowling lanes, where she reigned as a beloved member of the local bowling team and league. In a crowning moment of triumph, Izzy clinched the Maine State Senior Doubles Bowling Championship—a victory she cherished more so for the camaraderie than for the trophy. She also really enjoyed having lunch at various places with teammates.

﻿Summers found her beaming at the gaming booths during Sebago and Casco Days. Izzy’s heart was a haven for those she loved, and her legacy endures in the family she leaves behind. She was predeceased by her parents, her beloved Chet, sisters Dorothy Brooks and Florence May Maines, brothers Franklin Allen Jr. and Raymond Allen, daughters Donna Koceika and Lori Hennigar, and her unborn infant son, Willie Thomas Hennigar.

﻿Her light continues to shine through her surviving daughters, Diane and her partner Rick Dufour of Sebago, Debra and her husband Dr. David T. Mulhearn of Gold Canyon, Ariz., Julie Koceika of Casco, and Tracy and her husband Mathew Hancock of Greenwood, as well as her son-in-law Thomas Hennigar of Rockport, Ind.

﻿Her seven grandchildren, Mathew, Devin, Alex, and Derek Langadas; Sarah, CeCe and Shauna Hancock will forever carry the warmth of her hugs and the echo of her love.

﻿Her great-grandson, Milo Libby, shared a special closeness with his “GiGi,” a bond that will linger in his heart as he grows.

﻿Izzy Koceika was more than a name—she was a force of love, a champion of family, and a quiet hero whose life stitched together a community. She bowled strikes, played bingo and cheered all while holding her loved ones close.

﻿As she reunites with Chet and those who went before her, the world feels a little dimmer, but the heavens surely shine brighter. Her family invites all who knew her to remember her with a smile, a story, or a roll of the bowling ball—because that’s how Izzy would want it.

﻿A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m., Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the North Sebago Cemetery followed by a social at the North Sebago Church hall.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

