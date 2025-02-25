ORONO – James “Jim” Neal Dearman passed away Feb. 21, 2025, with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 6, 1944, in Boston and grew up in Buffalo, NY. His parents were Quentin S. and Barbara Neal Dearman.

﻿Jim attended Syracuse University, and was proud of having been in Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) Fraternity. He graduated later from the University of Maine at Machias, and earned a Master’s degree at the University of Maine.

﻿Jim’s career was diverse and interesting. He worked on the Cocoa Exchange in New York; at the Sugarbush, Vt., ski resort; and at TDC in Bangor, where he did career training with disabled adults. He also worked in real estate in the Portland area and held various positions in restaurants.

﻿Jim was active in the Orono and Penobscot County Democratic Committees. He was appointed by Governor John Baldacci to the Maine Liquor and Lottery Commission, and enjoyed serving for several terms.

﻿He was a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan.

﻿Jim enjoyed traveling and also spending time with his wife Mary, his son Everett, and his cats.

﻿Jim was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Mary Cathcart of Orono; his son Everett J. Dearman of Old Town; and cousins Victoria Ralston and her son Addison, Rhoda Morrisroe, Bartley Morrisroe, and Sarah Mester.

﻿There will be a funeral service for Jim at Birmingham Funeral Home in Old Town on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Jane White-Hassler officiating.

﻿Visiting hours will be held at Birmingham’s from 1 – 3 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to:

the Old Town Animal Orphanage or:

the Bangor Humane Society

in memory of Jim

