PORTLAND – Nancy Jean (Hodgkins) Caprio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 22, 2025, at the age of 88.

Nancy was born in Fryeburg, on May 11, 1936, to William and Katherine Hodgkins. She grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School in 1954.

Nancy married the love of her life, John Caprio, with whom she shared countless adventures from memorable cruises, travels to exciting places like Hawaii and Italy, moving the family to Dover Foxcroft and Presque Isle, and spending lots of fun times in Florida and Little Sebago Lake. Her joyful spirit was complemented by her deep connections in the community; she was an active member of the Women’s Riverside Golf Association, St. Peter’s Sacred Heart Sodality, and donated hours at St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen. Whether she was spending afternoons playing cards with her friends or visiting with family, Nancy’s warmth and generosity touched all who knew her.

She was predeceased by husband John, her brothers William Hodgkins and John Hodgkins, and sister Joan Glascott.

Nancy treasured every moment spent with her family and was so proud of her children and grandchildren. Nancy will be sadly missed by her daughter Carolann McLain (Tom), son John Caprio (Karen), son Bill Caprio (Beth), and daughter Katherine Caprio. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: T.J. McLain, Travis McLain, Chase Caprio (Annie Mitchell), Chelsea Roy (Colby), Ashley Caprio (Alex Juncosa), and Conner Caprio (Corrine). Nancy was excited to get to know her great-granddaughters who always brought a smile to her face: Evelyn Roy, Eleanor Roy, and Hazel Caprio. Nancy leaves behind her brother-in-law Ed Glascott, her sister-in-law Judy Casper, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nancy’s family would like to express their deep gratitude for the compassionate care and companionship provided by Azura Meadows, the team of caregivers at Gorham House, and Compassus Hospice whose kindness and support brought comfort during her final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday Feb. 26, 2025 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal Street in Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

To share memories of Nancy or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, or Compassus Living Foundation.

Copy the Story Link