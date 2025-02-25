Koceika, Isabelle “Izzy” 92, of Sebago and Casco, Feb. 16. Celebration, 1 p.m., June 14, North Sebago Cemetery followed by a social at the North Sebago Church hall.
Koceika, Isabelle “Izzy” 92, of Sebago and Casco, Feb. 16. Celebration, 1 p.m., June 14, North Sebago Cemetery followed by a social at the North Sebago Church hall.
