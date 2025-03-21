BRUNSWICK – Betty A. Reil, 80, passed away on March 11, 2025.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Reil and Steve Reil, two daughters, Brenda Whitworth and Tracy Ridlon; one sister, Shirley Eastman; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

