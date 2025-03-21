LISBON – H. Brian Bubar, 80, died on Jan. 25, 2025, at the Lamp in Lisbon. He was born in Bath on April 27, 1944, to Harold and Margaretha Bubar. He grew up in Phippsburg, where he attended the Phippsburg One Room School. He graduated from More High School in 1962 and then he served in the Army National Guard.
Brian worked at BIW until 1968 when he went to work at Central Maine Power as a meter reader and then a linesman. He took early retirement from CMP and worked for Favreau Electric until his final retirement. While at CMP he received a Presidents Citation Award for responding and saving the life of an elderly man by performing CPR while he was transported to the hospital.
Brian enjoyed fishing, golfing, and bowling. He was a member of Merrymeeting Amateur Radio Association for many years. He enjoyed going to the Marketplace Café for breakfast everyday and going to the Oxford Casino.
Brian was predeceased by his parents Harold and Margaretha Bubar.
He is survived by his son Scott Bubar and wife Kristee of Bath, and his daughter Jennifer Bubar and her two children, Rylan Bubar and Grayson Hughes of Brunswick; his brothers, Eugene and Sharon of Brunswick, Allen and partner Peter of Topsham, Randy and partner Dana of Florida; and three nieces and one nephew.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net
