WOOLWICH – Paula J. Waterman, 70, passed away Monday, March 10, 2025 at her home with her husband and daughter by her side.

She was born in Brunswick on Sept. 16, 1954, a daughter of Irving L. Joy and Dorothy Jean (Gammon) Joy. She graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1972.

Paula worked at Bath Iron Works and later as a teacher’s aid at Phippsburg Elementary School. On March 12, 1982 she married Dana D. Waterman. They became parents to their loving daughter on Oct. 19, 1982. She was a waitress at New Meadows Inn Restaurant for over 20 years followed by Richard’s Restaurant for over 20 years.

She was a member of The Bath Golf Club. Her favorite pastime was playing with her grandchildren. Paula also enjoyed golfing, pickle ball, going out to lunch with her friends, and socializing with anyone that she met. Paula had a great love of animals.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother “Lala”. Her infectious smile and love for life touched all those around her. Her ability to bring fun and humor to every moment was one of a kind. The most beautiful social butterfly.

She is survived by her husband, Dana Waterman of Woolwich; her daughter, Amy Brennan and her husband Tommy of Woolwich; two brothers, George Joy of Bath, Dick Palmer and his wife Helen of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Thomas “TJ” Brennan and Dana Brennan; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, at the Bath Golf Course.

Arrangements made by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuenralHome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to

Rescue Charlie’s Friends

Dog Rescue

90 Rd. B

Woolwich, ME 04579

