WOOLWICH – Paula J. Waterman, 70, passed away Monday, March 10, 2025 at her home with her husband and daughter by her side.
She was born in Brunswick on Sept. 16, 1954, a daughter of Irving L. Joy and Dorothy Jean (Gammon) Joy. She graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1972.
Paula worked at Bath Iron Works and later as a teacher’s aid at Phippsburg Elementary School. On March 12, 1982 she married Dana D. Waterman. They became parents to their loving daughter on Oct. 19, 1982. She was a waitress at New Meadows Inn Restaurant for over 20 years followed by Richard’s Restaurant for over 20 years.
She was a member of The Bath Golf Club. Her favorite pastime was playing with her grandchildren. Paula also enjoyed golfing, pickle ball, going out to lunch with her friends, and socializing with anyone that she met. Paula had a great love of animals.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother “Lala”. Her infectious smile and love for life touched all those around her. Her ability to bring fun and humor to every moment was one of a kind. The most beautiful social butterfly.
She is survived by her husband, Dana Waterman of Woolwich; her daughter, Amy Brennan and her husband Tommy of Woolwich; two brothers, George Joy of Bath, Dick Palmer and his wife Helen of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Thomas “TJ” Brennan and Dana Brennan; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, at the Bath Golf Course.
Arrangements made by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuenralHome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to
Rescue Charlie’s Friends
Dog Rescue
90 Rd. B
Woolwich, ME 04579
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.