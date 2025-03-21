TOPSHAM – Joseph J. Meuse Jr., affectionately known as “the Bigman,” passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2025, at the age of 71.

Born Sept. 2, 1953, in Woburn, Mass., Joe was one of six children and was predeceased by his parents, Joseph J. Meuse Sr. and Ada L. (Meehan) Meuse, as well as his beloved sisters, Regina and Karen. He is survived by his sister Mary Walby and her husband Chuck of Southport, NC, his brother John and his wife Kathy of Billerica Mass., his brother Jerry and his wife Judy of Sagamore Beach, Mass., and his brother-in-law Stephen Stickney of Andover Mass. He is also fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graduate of Austin Preparatory School in Reading, Class of 1971, Joe went on to attend Merrimack College before building a career with the United States Postal Service. Originally assigned to the Rockport, Mass. Post office, Joe lived on Cape Ann for a number of years, making many friends in the area. Over the course of 26 years, he worked his way up to become the Manager of Marketing for the Portland Maine District before retiring. Joe was instrumental in the streamlining and updating the mail order business for the L. L. Bean Corporation during this time. Never one to sit idle, he later worked in the automotive industry for several dealerships in the Freeport, Maine area.

Charismatic and deeply intellectual, Joe was a man of boundless curiosity. He had a passion for politics, the arts, and closely followed current events. He read the daily newspaper cover to cover. Music was a constant in his life—he played guitar (his cherished vintage Martin D-18) and found a special delight in the company of fellow musicians, sharing in the love of song and sound.

Above all, Joe was a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his three children, Michael Meuse and his wife Christina of Poland, Maine, Daniel Meuse and his wife Emma of Gorham Maine, and his daughter Kathryn Meuse of Brunswick, Maine. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Zach, Nathaniel, Wesley, and Mary, who brought him immense joy.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Kim (Freeman) Meuse, the mother of his children, and later found love again with his partner and wife Leslie Mortimer, who now mourns his loss.

Joe will be remembered for his sharp mind, sense of humor, warm heart, and the music he brought into the lives of those who knew him. His presence will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Details of Joe’s memorial service will be shared later.

