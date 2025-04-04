Eileen E. Peabody

TOPSHAM – Eileen E. Peabody, 80, died March 27, 2025, after a long illness.

She is survived by her daughters Rebecca Corey of North Yarmouth and Debra Cooke of Belgrade and her son, Robert Peabody of Pegram, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

At her request there will be no funeral service. The family will hold a private memorial service.

For those who would like to send flowers, she requested that you send them to a loved one in her memory.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.