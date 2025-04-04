TOPSHAM – Eileen E. Peabody, 80, died March 27, 2025, after a long illness.

She is survived by her daughters Rebecca Corey of North Yarmouth and Debra Cooke of Belgrade and her son, Robert Peabody of Pegram, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

At her request there will be no funeral service. The family will hold a private memorial service.

For those who would like to send flowers, she requested that you send them to a loved one in her memory.

Copy the Story Link