GLENVILLE, N.Y. – Nancy Davis Barney, born on April 22, 1941, in Jenkins Township, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, service and dedication to her family, friends and community.

﻿She spent her early years in Bath, Maine, before moving to Schenectady, N.Y., where she graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1959. Nancy pursued higher education at the University of Albany, earning both her bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in library science. In June 1964, she married the love of her life, David, and together they built a life filled with love, adventure, and nearly 61 wonderful years of marriage.

﻿Nancy dedicated her career to education, serving as the Elementary Library Media Specialist at Galway Central Schools until her retirement in 1996. Her passion for books and learning extended beyond the classroom, as she later became the library director of the Laura E. Richards Library in Georgetown, Maine, where she made a lasting impact on the community.

﻿A woman of deep commitment to service, Nancy was a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Glenville Hill Volunteer Fire Department and continued that dedication as a firefighter in her beloved Georgetown, Maine. She was an active member of the Nocturne Home Bureau and the Georgetown Working League, always giving back to the communities she cherished.

﻿A devoted patron of the arts, Nancy spent many years volunteering at Proctors Theater in Schenectady and supporting the Celebration of the Arts in Georgetown, Maine. She found joy in fostering creativity and enriching the cultural life of her communities.

﻿In retirement, Nancy embraced her love of travel, crafting and reading, but her happiest days were spent at her beloved cottage in Bay Point, Georgetown. She loved watching the tide roll in and out from her chair, soaking in the beauty of the place she held so dear. Above all, she cherished time with her family and friends.

﻿Nancy is survived by her loving husband, David; her daughter, Beth, her sons, Clayton (Paul) and Chris (Ann); her grandchildren, Christopher (Olivia) and Megan; and her great-grandson, Luca. She is also survived by many dear friends and extended family who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

﻿A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at a later date.

﻿May she rest in peace, forever watching the tides from her favorite place.

﻿Arrangements are entrusted to Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville and for online condolences please visit, glenvillefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to a charity or organization of one’s choice

Copy the Story Link