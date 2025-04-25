BATH – William “Trapper” O. King Sr., 73, of Litchfield, passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025 at his residence with family by his side.

He was born in Bath on March 11, 1952, a son of Percy E. and A. Hazel (Plant) King. He attended Bath schools and in 1971, he graduated from Morse High School. He began his employment at Bath Iron Works in 1976, retiring as a Rigging Loft Supervisor in 2007. On Oct. 13, 2000, he married Linda G. Chapman and in 2013 they moved to Litchfield.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and reading.

He is survived by his wife, Linda G. King of Litchfield; one daughter, Tiffany L. King and her longtime companion Bob Barter Jr. of Woolwich, one son, William “Billy” O. King II of Bath, one stepson, Joshua Tilley of Litchfield, two stepdaughters, Lisa Chapman of Litchfield and Claudine Rosyski and her husband Stan of Palmyra; one sister, Ellen Bishop and her husband Ray of Woolwich, one brother, Percy King Jr. and his wife Priscilla of Searsport; 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Private burial will be at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to:

Barbara Bush

Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

Copy the Story Link