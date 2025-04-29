As a child psychologist, practicing in Lewiston/Auburn for 40 years, I believe that Rep. Laurel Libby’s posting of a photograph and personal information for someone else’s child is the definition of child abuse. She was censured for this breach of ethics, not for her position on transgender youth. I find it difficult to understand how anyone could support what she did, regardless of their position on this issue.

What is at stake here is that we see political causes as reason to abandon the protection of children. I can’t count the number of times that I have listened to reasons why people abuse children that are just as nonsensical and inappropriate. The truth is that there is never a good reason to hurt a child for our own gain.

Libby’s censure did not go far enough. The Department of Health and Human Services should investigate her for child abuse.

Susan Powers

Brunswick

Copy the Story Link