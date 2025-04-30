It is insulting to Maine readers that the Press Herald placed an article featuring Justice Samuel Alito’s dissent at the bottom of Page 1 on April 21.
This AP article was a follow-up to the Supreme Court’s urgent ruling immediately stopping deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. It sanewashed Alito’s reasoning, ignoring his personal effort to delay the urgent issue, ignoring that deportees were already on buses to the airport, ignoring that the Trump administration was flipping off the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that due process is required under the Constitution.
The article deserved an interior page placement out of interest, or perhaps no placement, since it was so poorly written.
Ed Pearlman
South Portland
