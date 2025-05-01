Mount Vernon and Vienna, population 2,334, share a library whose staff is the epitome of grace and good manners. The library offers all kinds of services including inter-library loan, which I use a lot, so I asked for an unusual book published in 1995 and was informed delivery was not guaranteed anymore. Why? Because libraries across the nation dread funding failures as DOGE is even reaching into libraries and museums in the name of efficiencies by simply cutting off funds. The result is staff laid off (The Maine State Library lost 13, as reported in the Kennebec Journal), no more kids’ reading groups, no fancy gigabyte internet, no outreach to homebound readers, no on-site help with a “techie” who explains the mysteries of cell phones and computers, no special events featuring writers and no sought special book for yours truly.

What is to be done?

Funds for 2025 need to be restored to finance libraries, as Sen. Collins also insists, through the National Institute of Museum and Library Services, as should those of us who read and care and write insist too.

Barbara Skapa

Mount Vernon

