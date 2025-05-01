AUBURN — The body of 35-year-old Ryan Eric Richardson was found Thursday in the Little Androscoggin River, police said Thursday night.

Richardson had last been seen on April 17. Police have searched several areas, including the Little Androscoggin River.

Police did not release any cause of death. An autopsy is expected to get underway Friday.

After a body was spotted in the river Thursday afternoon, the Maine Warden Service was called. Wardens, assisted by the Auburn Fire Department, recovered the body a short time later.

Richardson had been last seen April 17 walking in the area of 959 Washington St., according to his friends and family.

Richardson’s cousin, Courtney Gelineau, told the Sun Journal earlier in the week that Richardson had been at a nearby party spending time with friends when a surveillance camera caught him suddenly running across the road toward Don’s No Preference Towing before going into the woods.

The disappearance had been frequently reported on social media in recent weeks, with more and more people getting involved with the search for the missing man.

Police did not say if foul play was suspected.

