Benny H. Masters

WINDHAM – Benny H. Masters, 84, of Windham, passed away on April 28, 2025.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 3-4 p.m.,at Dolby Blais & Segee in Windham, with a brief service to follow.

To see Benny’s full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online

condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.