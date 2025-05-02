CAPE ELIZABETH – Odette Irene Bouchard Toothaker, 94, passed away on April 17, 2025, at Cape Memory Care. She was born on Sept. 20, 1930, a daughter of Arthur and Claire Bouchard.

Odette enjoyed a majority of her life at Flying Point on Casco Bay watching wildlife, feeding birds and watching the tides go in and out. Once she moved to Brunswick, she loved going to different restaurants and stores with her sister Helen. Through her life she always kept in touch with her dear friend of 50 years Olga Bishop.

Odette attended Saint Mary’s Convent in Boston, where she received her nursing degree working in Boston and later working at various hospitals in Maine. Later on in life she received her Security Training Certificate issued and thought by Senator Bill Diamond.

Odette is survived by her daughter Yvette Elliott, her grandson Justin Robbins, her sister Helen Beebe, various nieces and nephews; Debra Lupo, Lori Beebe, Ken Beebe, Adam Walter and their spouses Tina Beebe, Keely Walter and their children.

Odette will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery next to her husband Robert Toothaker. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers prayers for her gentle soul would be appreciated.

