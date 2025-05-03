I find it very interesting that Rep. Laurel Libby cries for her constituents’ voice being denied in the Maine State House because of her very callous and monetarily driven actions regarding “outing” a young high school student-athlete.

Don’t for one second think that Rep. Libby hasn’t played this all out beforehand, the notoriety, the perceived victimhood and all the pecuniary benefits that go along with standing beside the U.S. attorney general, as she announces another frivolous lawsuit against the state of Maine.

I am sure that among her “constituents” in Auburn, there are those who wish she had chosen another windmill at which to tilt, or at least done the respectful thing and apologized for her despicable actions against this young student-athlete.

Bob Riley

Saco

