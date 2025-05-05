America is seeing a resurgence of protests in response to President Trump’s recent attacks on public health, national parks, abortion rights and immigration, to name a few. Over 10,000 people rallied across Maine last month — a big turnout relative to our population. And while many of the signs were both poignant and funny, I was struck by how few addressed the urgent need for climate action. Sadly, though, I can’t say I was surprised.

It seems we’ve lost our appetite for climate activism in recent years. But as the climate crisis accelerates, and our president derails our progress on the issue, it’s more important than ever to take action.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Violet Apodaca is senior at Bowdoin College studying government and environmental studies.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and disempowered by the influx of bad news. Almost every day, it seems like another environmental policy is rolled back, grant revoked or fossil fuel project promoted. It’s tempting to wait it out until the next election, when we can try to elect leaders who will enact progressive climate policy. But in the face of authoritarianism and rollbacks of federal environmental regulation, advocacy is more important than ever. That’s what will build the political will to enact federal change in the long term and shape local policies now.

Some might think that protests don’t create change and that voting is the only meaningful action we can take. But protests can send a message to politicians that they must act on an issue or risk losing votes.

President Biden was once heavily criticized for his insufficient climate policy, but climate protesters’ efforts during the 2020 Democratic primary forced candidates to adopt more progressive plans. As more liberal candidates dropped out, Biden adopted a more progressive climate plan to gain the support of their bases. This ultimately led to Biden enacting the most extensive climate policy the U.S. has ever seen.

Furthermore, research has shown that nonviolent protests are an effective way to achieve radical change. Erica Chenowith, a political scientist at Harvard, analyzed hundreds of campaigns in the last century and showed that nonviolent protests engaging at least 3.5% of the population have ensured serious political change.

Since the Trump inauguration, thousands of protests have taken place across the country, and approximately 3 million people took part in the April 5 Hands Off! protests, or about 0.9% of the population. But again, it seems very few protesters are putting climate as their No. 1 issue.

It’s important to note that that’s not because Americans, or Mainers, aren’t concerned. Seventy-three percent of us think the government should be doing more to address climate change. We have the numbers to make serious political change. What’s needed is mobilization.

To be sure, even if federal climate action isn’t feasible in the next few years, we can advocate and protest to demand our local governments take climate action. Many states and towns are already picking up the slack. For example, through the We Are Still In coalition, towns, businesses, governors and other leaders have committed to reduce carbon emissions and continue to meet Paris Agreement goals.

Here in Maine, where we have the Maine Won’t Wait climate plan, we must push for the funding and resources needed for rapid implementation.

As a student, I understand how busy our lives can be. And I get it, who wants to spend their precious free time advocating to representatives and attending protests? But with such an imminent threat like climate change, protests and activism are an effective strategy to create change.

Participating in climate protests and activism from a young age, I understand how much energy and effort it takes. I’ve missed assignments and forgone time with loved ones to attend protests. But I’ve never regretted it, because these protests matter, and can help us create the progressive climate policies we need for a livable future.

