Rockland Public Library is hosting three special programs next week. All of them are free. The library is located at 80 Union St.

Fall prevention

Vikki Webster from Maine Health will present a fall prevention workshop at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 14, at the Rockland Public Library as part of the Aging Well series co-sponsored with the library. Falls are one of the top three causes of nonfatal injuries in adults aged 65 and older. In this workshop, participants will explore common concerns about falling, discover effective ways to reduce their risk and try out gentle tai chi and strength and balance exercises. They will also leave with a personalized action plan to help reduce their risk of falling and improve their confidence.

Registration is required. To register, call 301-3950 or go to penbaywaldo.coursestorm.com/course/fall-prevention-workshop.

Sea level rise

“Preparing Rockland for Sea Level Rise” with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute will explore sea level rise science and coastal flooding impacts in Rockland on Thursday, May 15. The program is at 6 p.m. in person at the library and via Zoom.

Low-lying, working waterfront communities throughout Maine are disproportionately vulnerable to projected increases in the frequency and intensity of flooding and coastal storms. These pose an existential threat to coastal communities, jeopardizing livelihoods, ocean-reliant economies, critical infrastructure, community health and wellbeing, and peoples’ heritage. Learn what the community can do to address these impacts and build a more resilient future through actions such as coastal flooding community science and collaborative research projects, and hear sustainability updates from the city’s Economic and Community Development Department.

For more information or for the Zoom link, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.

Advertisement

Beyond Gmail

“Beyond Gmail – Getting the Most Out of a Google Account” is a tech class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 15 and 16.

A Gmail account gives the user access to all kinds of additional services like free cloud storage, word processing, spreadsheets, calendars, video conferencing and more. In this introductory course, participants will explore other useful Google apps to help get the most out of your Google account.

No devices are required.

This class is presented by the National Digital Equity Center. Online enrollment with the NDEC and class registration is required; to enroll, visit tinyurl.com/53apfbd5. Then, to register, visit tinyurl.com/4f494jnh.

For assistance with registration, visit the library or call 594-0310.

Copy the Story Link