Despite a dayslong drizzle brought on by an unusual weather pattern, Maine has seen relatively little rainfall by volume.

Between Sunday and Tuesday evening, less than 2 inches of rain fell over most of the state, though parts of southern Maine experienced between 2-3 inches, said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray.

“The highest amounts so far have been more south or east,” Tubbs said on a Tuesday evening phone call. “Generally, two inches or so across the southern York County area.”

Maine has been stuck with storms hanging overhead for several days, triggered by a weather pattern called an “omega block.” Named for the shape of its jet stream, the pattern forms when two low-pressure troughs trap a high-pressure system in between, locking fair or foul weather in place for days.

Tubbs said New England was covered by a handful of low pressure systems “slowly traversing” the region.

“They’re kind of just trickling across at their own leisure,” Tubbs said.

South Berwick recorded perhaps the most rainfall in the state, with a three-day total of 2.28 inches as of Tuesday morning, Tubbs said. That station records data once per day, so Tuesday’s rain will be reflected Wednesday morning.

The Portland International Jetport, meanwhile, reported just over 1.3 inches since Sunday, as did Acton, Tubbs said.

“Once you get up to Caribou area, they’ve had about a quarter inch or less of rain,” he said.

Though forecasters warned that sudden downpours could trigger potential flooding, no floods had been reported to the weather service by about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Tubbs said. He said there may have been incidences of small-scale flooding — near areas surrounding drainpipes, for example — but those would not typically be reported.

“Going into this, we were actually a bit on the dry side,” Tubbs said. “The ground so far seems like it’s been able to absorb some of this rain.”

But if the rain keeps up through Friday, as the weather service expects, the ground could eventually become oversaturated and unable to take in more water, creating flooding.

“(Thursday) looks also pretty unsettled, but there could be some dry times, especially in the first half of the day,” Tubbs said, adding that Thursday and Friday will likely look similar. “After that, current indications are that it should get better by Saturday or Sunday.”

