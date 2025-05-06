L.L.Bean opened its Biddeford outlet location on May 2, making it the company’s fourth Maine outlet.
The company’s decision to open a store in Biddeford is a “strong vote of confidence” in the city’s growth, resilience and future, Mayor Martin Grohman said.
“This store not only brings quality jobs and retail energy to our community, but also reinforces our identity as a hub for outdoor living and sustainability,” Grohman said. “We’re proud to welcome a Maine-based brand that shares our values and is investing in our people and local economy.”
According to Grohman, major retailers like L.L.Bean also help expand the city’s tax base to take some pressure off of single-family homeowners.
Located at Biddeford Crossing, next to Market Basket, the 14,500-square-foot store is expected to employ about 30 people. It is also expected to reach an annual sales volume between $5 million and $7 million.
Biddeford Crossing is also is home to Target, PetSmart and Staples.
L.L.Bean District Manager Kim Devanney said Biddeford is “a natural fit” for the company.
“Biddeford is a tried-and-true Maine community,” Devanney said. “Located right off the Maine Turnpike, this location brings L.L.Bean closer to southern Mainers and to visitors seeking the respite our coveted natural landscape provides.”
In January, Grohman said the new L.L.Bean location could be just the first step in expanding Biddeford’s footprint in Maine.
Bounce, an indoor sports arena located in the Five Points Shopping Center in Biddeford, is slated to open in the coming months, and on Elm Street, a new bookstore will open this summer.
“L.L.Bean is more than just a store opening. It’s a sign that Biddeford is on the move,” Grohman said. “Look for more announcements like this in the future.”
The Biddeford L.L.Bean store is open seven days a week starting at 9 a.m. Its other outlet locations are in Freeport, Bangor and Ellsworth.
