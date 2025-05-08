NAPLES – Charles Raymond Mason, of Naples, passed away peacefully one day after his 87th birthday, on April 28, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was born Charles Raymond Masonis in 1938 to Corrine Anita Masonis (Pike) and Charles John Masonis (born Kazimerus Masiwonis) of Brockton, Mass. When he was 6, his father further Americanized their name by adopting the surname Mason.

When he was a teenager, he moved to Maine where he attended North Yarmouth Academy and Kents Hill School. Despite living his first 14 years in Massachusetts, he considered himself a lifelong Mainer.

﻿Charles, aka Chuck and Charlie, was known to his children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter as Binky, a name lovingly bestowed upon him by his grandson, Anthony. Chuck started his adult life with his soulmate of 64 years, Gail, in Barrington, RI. There they had five children and owned a successful insurance agency. In the late 70s, they moved their family to North Conway, NH, where they owned another successful insurance business. They were active members of their community, volunteering in the local ski program for children. They spent weekends in the winter skiing, and summers at their lake house in Washington, NH. Eventually, in the late 80s, they moved back to Maine, the state that Binky truly loved and considered his home. He designed and built a beautiful house on Sebago Lake, where he enjoyed weekends on the boat with his family. He became the owner of a Sears store, and later realized his lifelong dream of buying a campground in Naples, Maine. It is in Naples that he lived the remainder of his life, and shared many precious years with his wife, children and grandchildren.

﻿Binky loved many things – sports, reading, vacationing – but nothing was more important to him than his family. He enjoyed sitting on his dock reading while his grandchildren played in the lake. He loved boating, fishing, cribbage, and playing golf. He was present at every sporting and dance event for his grandchildren and was known to all the other parents and children on their teams. He was often seen driving around town chauffeuring his grandkids to and from school, sports, etc. Often, there was a quick stop at McDonald’s for him to grab a sweet tea for himself and a treat for the kids. He was a lifelong Boston sports fan, particularly the Bruins. He played nearly every sport he could when he was young, and instilled in both his children and grandchildren a lifelong love of sports. He especially loved watching March Madness with Mimi, and the two of them had season tickets to Providence College basketball when they were young and living in RI. When his children were young, he loved family vacations on Sanibel Island. He enjoyed the drive from NH to FL (he always enjoyed being on the road!) and always said you needed at least two weeks for vacation. His children have fond memories of him sitting on the beach with his shoes on because he didn’t like getting his feet sandy! Drives home from Florida were always filled with detours to places like the Virginia caves and Kentucky horse farms. He was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner and he enjoyed exploring new places with his children and later, his grandchildren. Later in life, he and Mimi traveled extensively in their motorhome with their pets – and often their grandchildren. They particularly loved South Carolina, Mississippi (where they visited with friends) and Texas. He also loved going to Disney with his family, and shocked everyone by riding roller coasters starting in his 70s! Above all else, Binky loved anything to do with his kids and grandkids, and as long as they were with him, he was happy.

﻿Charles was predeceased by his parents, sister, and his beloved wife, Gail. We know that he is happy to be reunited with Mimi, but he will be sorely missed by his family.

He is survived by his children, Carol Lee Mason of Maine, Kelly Medley (Billy) of Florida, Kristin Nolette (Mark) of Maine, Michael Mason (Anne) of Maine, and Katie Cribby (Derek) of Louisiana; as well as treasured grandchildren, Anthony, Sophia and Emma Fagone; Connor, Matthew and Brady Cribby; Myla and Mandi Mason; and Billy, Max and Jack Medley; great-grandchild, Mila Fagone.

﻿The family will hold a celebration of life later this summer at Loon’s Haven Family Campground.

﻿Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared with Charles’ family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the: Portland Press Herald Toy Fund, previously known as the Bruce Roberts Toy Fund, of which our father was a huge supporter.

﻿

