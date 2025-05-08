WELLS – Joan Carolyn Stevens (LaPrade), 91, formerly of Wells and Kennebunk, passed away peacefully Friday, May 2, 2025, at Avita of Wells surrounded by her family.

﻿There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. A gathering will follow at the church. Interment will be at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk.

﻿The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Avita of Wells and their care team. Joan called Avita home for the last six years, where she was loved and cared for by the incredible staff that treated her like family. Their unwavering compassion and dedication made a significant difference in Joan’s life, as well as the family’s. Thank you to Affinity Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may bemade in memory of Joan to:

Alzheimer’s Association online at alz.org or by mail to Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter

383 U.S. Route One

Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

