I join my voice to a writer’s May 4 letter about bringing back the comic strip Herb & Jamaal. This is one of the better comics in the paper. Why would you delete this one instead of, say, Hagar the Horrible? Please don’t follow the racism of our current federal administration.

Carol Riley
Cumberland Center

letter to the editor

