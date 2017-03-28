The 26-year-old inmate at the Cumberland County Jail who hanged himself while in maximum security last week died Tuesday, his family said.

Dante Majeroni was pronounced dead about 1:35 p.m. at Maine Medical Center in Portland, a week after corrections officers found him inside his cell, his sister said.

“They did a test on his brain and determined he was brain-dead, and shortly after his organs and his heart started failing,” Stephanie Majeroni said in a phone interview. “It’s been very hard on us.”

Dante Majeroni had been on life support at the hospital.

He was arrested Feb. 15 on domestic violence charges and had been placed in maximum security after trying to contact the victim of the alleged assault by phone.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce, who oversees the jail, said Majeroni tucked a sheet in between a waist-height window and some steel bars and dropped to the floor.

It was his second suicide attempt in recent weeks.

Majeroni had been placed on suicide watch after the previous attempt, Joyce said, but was removed from the extra security protocol before his most recent attempt.

