A Sanford man has been sentenced to one month in prison and two years of supervised release for unlawfully possessing firearms following an earlier misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

William Klingensmith, 47, pleaded guilty to the firearms charges in August and was sentenced Tuesday in Bangor by U.S. District Court Judge John A. Woodcock, acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy said in a press release.

According to court records, Klingensmith possessed 11 firearms during the period between Feb. 20, 2015 and July 11, 2015.

On or about June 13, 2015, Klingensmith used a 9 mm rifle and a Colt 38 revolver for target shooting at a range in Fairfield. About a month later, officers found nine additional firearms, consisting of rifles and shotguns, hanging on the wall of Klingensmith’s former home in Waterville.

Woodcock at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing said that because of the felony gun conviction and Klingensmith’s prior domestic violence conviction, there would be “no firearms for Mr. Klingensmith forever.”

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Waterville Police Department.

