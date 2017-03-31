Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling said Friday that he will support giving residents a choice about how they want to pay for upgrades at four elementary schools, a compromise that may lead to a historic vote in November.

Offering voters the choice between two bond proposals is unprecedented in the city, Strimling said, but it may be the only way to bridge an impasse on the council that could block any bond question from getting on the ballot.

“It’s not my first choice,” Strimling said. “I’d rather put out the one question. It is unprecedented for the city to put two bonds out with the tie breaker. I’m looking forward to the campaign to make the case.”

Strimling is one of the six members of the council who support asking taxpayers to borrow $64 million to fund renovations at Lyseth, Longfellow, Presumpscot and Reiche elementary schools. However, seven of the nine member council need to support that proposal for it to appear on a ballot.

Two weeks ago, the council voted 6-3 in support of the $64 million bond — one vote shy of moving it forward. Last week, they voted to postpone the item until April 5. The council could vote on the compromise on April 24.

Councilors Nicholas Mavodones, Jill Duson and Belinda Ray have blocked the $64 from moving forward, because they worry about increasing the tax burden on residents.

Instead, Mavodones and Duson are advocating for a $32 million bond to fix Lyseth and Presumpscot, while seeking state funding for Reiche and Longfellow, both of which narrowly missed the cutoff for state funding. If state funding is denied, they said they would support another bond in the future.

Ray has proposed a $25 million bond, but it has failed to gain traction.

Strimling and Mavodones said in a joint interview Friday that they have reached an agreement to put both questions to voters. If both bonds receive more than 50 percent of the vote, the bond with the most votes will be authorized. If neither receives a majority, both would fail. The $64 million bond would be listed first on the ballot and the vote would occur in November rathern than June as originally planned.

“It’s a compromise that I think is fair and reasonable so we can move forward,” Mavodones said. “This gives people a chance to vote and it provides options. I think it will serve the community best in the long run. Whichever proposal passes passes.”

Duson said she was pleased with the agreement. She first broached the idea of putting two questions on the ballot last month, after saying she couldn’t support the $64 million bond.

Procedurally, the council will have to vote on each bond separately. Each must get seven votes to move forward. And language will be added to each question on the ballot explaining how the winner is chosen.

Duson and Mavodones said they will be speaking with the city attorney about ways to ensure that the council follows a process that would ensure either both bonds appear on the ballot. That would prevent councilors from going back on their word to support the smaller bond after the full $64 million received enough support for the ballot.

“I trust my colleagues but procedurally I would want to make sure things happen they way we agree they will happen,” Duson said.

Councilor Justin Costa said it’s important that voters get a chance to weigh in on the full $64 million bond. As a former school board member, Costa has been working on the school renovations for years.

Costa said he will likely support the two-bond agreement, even though he is worried about how the winner will be decided.

“With the conditions that some of my colleagues are insisting on, I think it’s a very real possibility that the result of a multiple ballot referendum won’t represent the will of the voters,” he said. “That gives me pause. But I don’t think putting nothing out represents the will of the voters either. So I’m stuck.”

Costa said some supporters of the $64 million bond may also vote for the smaller bond as a way to ensure that some funding is approved. If that happens, their vote could effectively help the smaller bond prevail.

Since the first vote two weeks ago, the minority of councilors have come under fire from parent and progressive groups for obstructing the right of residents to vote on the full bond. For example, Progressive Portland, a new nonprofit, has a launched a campaign asking people to oppose the re-election of any councilor who does not support the $64 million.

City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, who represents the West End, supports the $64 million bond and is concerned that the Mavodones-Duson proposal cuts out Reiche school, which is in his district. He’s undecided about whether he will support the two-bond proposal.

Thibodeau lamented the tenor of political discourse surrounding the bond, with some supporters of the $64 million bond accusing the minority of councilors of not wanting to do anything to fix the schools.

“The real tragedy of this whole discussion and debate on the issue has been the gamesmanship and the seeming attack on councilors who think a different way,” he said. “While I’m very happy about the compromise, I think we’ve left a lot to be desired on the political discourse. I hope this will all change as we correctly focus on students.”

The $64 million would be borrowed over six years, resulting in an additional $92 million in debt after interest. The bond would increase taxes by 3.1 percent over a 26-year period. That would increase taxes by an average of $104 a year on a $240,000 home, or $2,700 over the life of the bond.

