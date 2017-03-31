A controversial graffiti-covered wall at the East End sewage treatment plant will remain open to public art, Portland Water District trustees decided this week.

The 100-foot-long wall, which borders the Eastern Promenade recreational trail, drew widespread attention last fall when an anonymous artist painted an image of Gov. Paul LePage clad in Ku Klux Klan garb. The image was later altered to show LePage wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

In December, the trustees considered a request from Jay York, a Bayside resident and photographer, asking them to ban graffiti on the wall and possibly replace it with a mural. He said the wall sends a mixed message about the types of art that are allowed in the city and people who paint it litter the area and deface nearby rocks.

In January, about 50 people attended a public hearing where the vast majority of speakers favored keeping the wall open to graffiti, said Michelle Clements, district spokeswoman. Supporters said it should be preserved because it makes Portland unique and serves as a trailside attraction.

The trustees held a final discussion on the matter Monday. While they didn’t take a formal vote, there was unanimous agreement that no change was needed, Clements said.

“I think it’s important to let the people know (who) support the use of the wall as it is, (that they) need not be concerned that we will change the policy,” Trustee Gary Libby said in a news release.

Share