Nine protesters were arrested Saturday morning and charged with criminal trespassing at Bath Iron Works, where a Navy ship, the future USS Thomas Hudner, was later christened, according to Bath police.

The protesters – from Maine Veterans for Peace and the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space – were part of a group that was demonstrating on the corner of Washington and Spring streets.

The protesters held peace signs as they tried to enter the christening ceremony, Bath police said in a news release. BIW security stopped them from entering the event, but they remained on shipyard property. They were asked by BIW officials and a Bath police officer to leave the property, but they refused, the news release said.

They were arrested about 10 a.m., transported to the Bath Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing.

Arrested were Jason Rawn, 43, of Lincolnville; Mark Roman, no age available, of Solon; Bruce Gagnon, 64, of Bath; Russell Wray, 61, of Hancock; Natalyn Mayers, 70, of Whitefield; Robert Dale, 92, of Brunswick; Michael Tork, 69, of Falmouth; Jessica Stewart, 28, of Bass Harbor; and Lisa Savage, 60, of Solon.

All nine were released on $500 unsecured bail each.

