A burned body was found inside a tent at a campsite in South Portland off I-295 early Monday morning, according to state fire officials.

Sgt. Ken Grimes of the State Fire Marshal’s Office told WCSH that the body of a man was found inside a tent. Police were called to the campsite around 3:30 a.m.

“The campsite was completely destroyed by fire,” Grimes said.

The body was found near Exit 4, according to WCSH.

Grimes said investigators are examining the scene to determine how the fire started and why the man was not able to escape the tent. The body will be taken to state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

