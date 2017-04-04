AUGUSTA – A pair of State House leaders Tuesday said they want to advance a bill that would change Maine’s constitution to provide for the rights of victims of crime.

The bill, co-sponsored by Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, and House Majority Leader Erin Herbig, D-Belfast, is part of a nationwide effort after a California family encountered the man charged with murdering their sister and daughter, Marsy Ann Nichols, free on bail in a grocery store in 1983.

The bill would present Maine voters with the opportunity to vote for a constitutional amendment that would enshrine seven rights for crime victims, including the right to be notified when the custodial status of a suspect or convict, changes. Other rights include a right to restitution, a right to be notified about major developments in criminal proceedings in court, a right to be present at court proceedings and a right to be heard at plea or sentencing proceedings.

“Marsy’s Law for Maine will finally afford crime victims in our state guaranteed rights and protections that are equal to those of the accused and convicted,” Thibodeau said in a prepared statement. “It is a common-sense proposal for crime victims and their families in Maine, who as the individuals most impacted by the crime, deserve the right to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect throughout the legal process.”

Herbig said the measure, L.D. 1168, was broadly supported by both Democrats and Republicans.

Arthur Jette, the leader of the Maine Chapter for Parents of Murdered Children, thanked Thibodeau and the bill’s cosponsors for their support. “Marsy’s Law for Maine is a needed remedy for crime victims who find it patently unjust that accused and convicted criminals have guaranteed, constitutional rights and protections that we, the innocent victims, do not,” Jette said in a prepared statement.

To amend the constitution, the bill needs to be approved by two-thirds majorities in both the state Senate and House of Representatives before being passed by voters during the next statewide elections in November.

This story will be updated.

