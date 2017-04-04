It is difficult to turn on the news these days without becoming anxious, upset or frustrated. Yet in the midst of chaos that seems to be emanating from our nation’s capital, our senior senator from Maine, Susan Collins, has maintained an even keel in stormy seas.

Collins continues to demonstrate pragmatism and thoughtful leadership. She does not merely call on her colleagues to “rise above partisanship” but also leads by example through her bipartisan endeavors. For example, her commitment to a thorough, nonpartisan investigation into Russia’s attempts at meddling in our election is exactly what our representatives need to be doing – not playing the same blame game that we as a country have grown so sick of.

I thank Collins for her willingness to work with both sides, for prioritizing the concerns of her constituents and for always voting her conscience. She represents what we should expect from our elected officials.

Catherine Goodwin

Eliot

Share