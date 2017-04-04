In our society, we use electricity 24 hours every day, and solar and wind power do not provide this.

Solar power needs the sun to make electricity, and when Mainers need power the most is in the winter. Guess when the shortest days of sunlight are? The winter.

Do you want to have your life depend on wind-powered electricity, to be used in the hospital during your major operation or every day during the coldest days of winter? Under the current system, the power companies have backups so the people have their electricity 24/7, 365 days a year.

Gregory Morrow

Windham

Share