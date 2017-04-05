The University of Southern Maine is investigating an “anti-Muslim statement” that was written on a poster in Luther Bonney Hall on the Portland campus.

USM President Glenn Cummings wrote in an email sent Wednesday to the USM community that the “disgraceful” statement was written sometime on Tuesday evening.

“I cannot begin to tell you how this strikes at the heart of everything we are trying to accomplish here as a place where everyone feels welcome and safe,” Cummings wrote. “I am personally sickened by this and apologize to our many Muslim students whose presence on our campus and contributions to our university I could not value more. We do not know who the perpetrator is, but are making every effort to find out and take action to the full extent of USM policies and Maine law. I expect that anyone who can furnish any information on the incident will come forward and do so.”

The statement, written on a safety poster, said “Kill the muslin,” misspelling the word Muslim.

It was the second instance of anti-Muslim graffiti at USM this academic year.

In November, USM officials reported that the Latin phrase “Deus Vult” or “God Wills It” had been written on a desk and a wall at the Woodbury Campus Center, according to student leaders.

The phrase was used as a rallying cry for Christians during the Crusades in medieval times, and more recently has been adopted by the alt-right white nationalist political movement as an anti-Muslim insult. At the time, Cummings and others criticized the graffiti.

“This is not the first incident of such behavior on our campus this year,” Cummings wrote in the email sent Wednesday. “I truly wish I could assure you it will be the last. But while we can not control the behavior of every single person who finds their way onto our campus, I can assure you our approach is that even one incident is too many and will not be tolerated.”

Hamdia Ahmed, a USM student and advocate for the Muslim and immigrant community, wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday that the statement is a “hate crime.”

“I am completely disgusted by this,” Ahmed wrote.

Protests broke out on campus in February after state Rep. Larry Lockman was invited by a conservative student group to speak about immigration. Lockman gave a speech opposing refugees in Maine, saying they were using public funds that should be reserved for citizens, and also posed a threat to the U.S.

USM invited students or staff who wished to discuss the incident with school officials to come to the Portland, Lewiston and Gorham campuses on Wednesday or Thursday, where university staff members would be available.

This story will be updated.

