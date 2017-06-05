SKOWHEGAN — A body found Saturday afternoon along a wooded walking trail behind the New Balance shoe factory in town was that of a 44-year-old woman who had committed suicide, police said Monday.

Joel Cummings, interim chief of the Skowhegan Police Department, said the woman was reported missing just after midnight Saturday morning.

SUICIDE CRISIS HOTLINE Maine’s Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

“We did searches for the next six hours or so at a likely spot where she would be, but did not find her,” Cummings said.

Her body was found at about 2 p.m. near Prescelly Drive, a short dead-end street off Dennis Street, and near the trail entrance. Cummings would not name the woman or say how she died.

The circumstances of the death are not considered suspicious, Cummings said.

The walking trail, also a snowmobile trail in the winter, is part of the old railroad bed, Cummings said. The area is off Waterville Road, also known as U.S. Route 201, near the Snack Shack restaurant.

Cummings said the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was consulted, as was the district attorney’s office and the state medical examiner. He said an autopsy will be performed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

