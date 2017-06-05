A Lewiston man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
Nicholas Coy, 32, was sentenced Monday in Portland by U.S. District Judge George Z. Singal.
On Dec. 12, 2016, Lewiston police were sent to an apartment on Knox Street, where they found Coy behaving irrationally and appearing to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to court records. Inside the apartment, police found a handgun that belonged to Coy, who was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions for robbery, aggravated assault and theft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.