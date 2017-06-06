A Kennebunk man is facing multiple assault charges after allegedly trying to forcibly remove his ex-girlfriend from a car and fighting with several men who tried to help her.

York County sheriff’s deputies were summoned to a house on Bond Spring Road in Newfield around 10:30 p.m. Monday and met with Jason Ames, 38, who said his former girlfriend had stolen his vehicle. Ames told police he was assaulted when he went to Newfield to retrieve the car, according to York County Sheriff William King.

Jason Ames Courtesy of York County Sheriff's Office

Deputies determined that Ames found his former girlfriend inside the vehicle in a private driveway. Ames tried to forcibly remove her from the car, and she resisted, King said. A struggle ensued as two men tried to help the woman, who was visibly upset, he said.

Ames assaulted two of the men who tried to intervene, King said.

The vehicle is registered to Ames, but the alleged victim told deputies she had permission to have the vehicle and arrangements are in place for her to purchase it, King said.

Ames was arrested on two counts of assault and one count of domestic violence assault. He is being held on $5,000 bail at the York County Jail in Alfred and is scheduled to appear in Springvale District Court on July 25.

