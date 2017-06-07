AUGUSTA — Former U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty II is in line to return to the state bench.

Gov. Paul LePage has nominated him to serve as a Superior Court justice, a position he held previously. If confirmed, he will serve on active retired status. That means he could be appointed to hear cases but wouldn’t do so regularly.

Delahanty was one of the U.S. attorneys abruptly fired by President Trump in March.

Delahanty served for years as a Superior Court judge, including a stint as chief justice, after serving as state prosecutor, private attorney and U.S. attorney under President Carter. He served another stint as U.S. attorney under President Obama.

