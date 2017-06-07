MONROE — A small earthquake occurred Wednesday morning between Dollof Hill and Jackson Road.

The 2.1-magnitude earthquake was reported by the Massachusetts-based Weston Observatory shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the magnitude scale, which quantifies the sizes of earthquakes, a 2.1-magnitude earthquake is listed as minor, felt slightly by some people, and results in no property damage.

The Waldo County Emergency Management Agency tweeted that residents of Winterport and Frankfort also heard “earth rumblings” around the same time.

Dale Rowley, director of the Waldo County Emergency Management Agency, said people from Monroe, Frankfort, Winterport and Hampden reported either feeling or hearing the earthquake. He said that outside of the noise created by the quake very few people actually felt it.

“A lot of people heard a loud rumbling sound,” he said.

Rowley said he spoke with the Maine Geological Service, and said Maine gets about a dozen earthquakes each year. However, those quakes are usually very low on the magnitude range.

Rowley said there was no damage reported from Wednesday’s quake.

