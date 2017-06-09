LEWISTON – Maine’s medical helicopter service is expanding with a third helicopter.
LifeFlight unveiled the new Agusta 109 helicopter on Friday in Lewiston, where it’s been based since its arrival last month. The helicopter boasts improved avionics and the latest medical equipment.
Spokeswoman Melissa Arndt said the new aircraft will allow LifeFlight to serve hundreds more people each year. She notes that demand has grown 43 percent over the past four years.
LifeFlight also has a fixed-wing airplane along with two older model helicopters. The LifeFlight Foundation hopes to raise money to replace the older helicopters over the next three years.