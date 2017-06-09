LEWISTON – Maine’s medical helicopter service is expanding with a third helicopter.

LifeFlight unveiled the new Agusta 109 helicopter on Friday in Lewiston, where it’s been based since its arrival last month. The helicopter boasts improved avionics and the latest medical equipment.

A LifeFlight air ambulance comes in for a landing in front of county emergency management command centers during the 8th annual Maine Partners in Emergency Preparedness Conference in 2016 at the Augusta Civic Center. The service has acquired a third helicopter. Staff photo by Joe Phelan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Spokeswoman Melissa Arndt said the new aircraft will allow LifeFlight to serve hundreds more people each year. She notes that demand has grown 43 percent over the past four years.

LifeFlight also has a fixed-wing airplane along with two older model helicopters. The LifeFlight Foundation hopes to raise money to replace the older helicopters over the next three years.

